(Bloomberg) -- One of the world’s top boxing promoters likes his trash-talking prize fighters to pair their hard hitting inside the ring with a softer touch outside it.

Eddie Hearn said boxers are increasingly willing to drop their tough-guy personas and talk openly about issues like mental health. He told Bloomberg Quicktake’s “Emma Barnett Meets” show that this has become an important selling point when marketing British boxing.

“I like to tell the story of a fighter and their struggle and their life, because that’s how you create personalities and gain fans,” said Hearn, whose stable of fighters includes cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie and heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

“We are event promoters, but we’re also content creators,” he said.

To be sure, Hearn still wants to see the customary pre-fight trading of vitriolic verbal barbs between boxers, which has always helped build hype before a bout. “Trash talk is great for us,” Hearn said. “That’s what people want to see.”

Among the sport’s most outspoken personalities is world champion Tyson Fury. While the Brit has talked candidly about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, obesity and depression, he’s also courted controversy with comments about women.

“I’m glad he’s not my client,” said Hearn, when questioned about Fury’s previous comments about the role of women in society, before acknowledging the boxer’s life battles had made him a role model to many.

Hearn, the son of the renowned boxing promoter Barry Hearn, is chairman of the Matchroom Sport promotion agency. In 2021, Matchroom signed a five-year deal to promote boxing with sports streamer DAZN that will take it into new markets.

“We keep on expanding around the world,” he said. “The plan for us is to dominate boxing globally, with a different feel, with a different kind of professional touch to the live event experience. Both in the arena and for viewers watching on the platform.”

That global ambition has already taken Hearn to Saudi Arabia, where Joshua fought Mexican Andy Ruiz Jr. in 2019. Saudi Arabia has been accused of trying to use big sporting events to soften the image of the kingdom and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the face of questions over its human rights record.

Tennis player Andy Murray has previously turned down the chance to compete in the country because of these concerns.

But Hearn said attracting showcase events was important for Saudi Arabia as it tries to modernize its image. He also said boxers were always likely to be tempted by the huge pay-checks on offer, given the dangerous nature of their sport.

“You never know when it’s your last opportunity to be involved in a fight,” said Hearn. “It’s a different kind of conversation rather than a million dollars to play a tennis match.”

