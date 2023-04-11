(Bloomberg) -- The Binance US exchange said the TRX token linked to Justin Sun’s Tron crypto platform will be delisted from April 18, a move that spurred a decline in the digital asset.

Binance US tweeted on Wednesday that TRX and another coin, Spell, will be delisted following a review to ensure that available tokens “meet the standard of excellence we expect.”

TRX sank as much as 13.7% and was about 3.8% lower as of 9:57 a.m. in Singapore. Binance US said TRX staking will be disabled on April 13.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission in March sued Sun for allegedly violating securities rules, accusing him of breaking anti-fraud and market manipulation regulations. Tron’s native coin TRX is at the heart of the allegations. Sun tweeted at the time that the suit “lacks merit.”

