(Bloomberg) -- Based on U.S. airport screenings, holiday gatherings likely took place this pandemic year. Saturday and Sunday marked the busiest weekend for air travel since mid-March, with 2.41 million passengers counted at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has acknowledged the “stressful and isolating” times brought on by Covid-19, it advised people to celebrate virtually or with members of their own household in order to slow the spread of the virus.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.