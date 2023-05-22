TSA Will Let Younger Teens to Use PreCheck Lanes With Their Parents

(Bloomberg) -- Teenagers from 13 to 17 years old will be allowed to use the TSA PreCheck lane at US airports with their parents who are enrolled in the screening program, the Transportation Security Administration announced Monday.

Teens must be traveling on the same reservation as parents, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said at a news conference at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Previously only children 12 and younger could routinely accompany their parents through the PreCheck lane, TSA said.

The change was revealed at a media event detailing expectations for the summer travel season. Pekoske said TSA anticipates about 10 million airline passengers from May 25 through May 29 for the Memorial Day holiday.

