(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Transportation Security Administration will address any vulnerabilities that are exposed by the theft and fatal crash of a small airliner near Seattle on Friday, the agency’s top official said.

Speaking at a business travel conference in San Diego, TSA Administrator David Pekoske said the agency is supporting a probe of the incident, which is being led by the FBI, and will "identify and address any possible vulnerabilities, should that be appropriate," according to a tweet summarizing his comments at the conference.

"This is an unfortunate incident, and presents a time for all parties, government and industry, to put best ideas forward to identify possible aviation vulnerabilities and address them," Pekoske said.

A ground crew worker for Horizon Air stole and crashed a Bombardier Q400 turboprop from Seattle’s Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday.

The employee was authorized to be in the area where he stole the plane, which lacks keyed doors like an automobile, Brad Tilden, chief executive officer of Alaska Air Group Inc., which owns Horizon Air, said during a Saturday news conference.

Tilden also said it was too early to say what changes may be needed to current protocols.

