(Bloomberg) -- Duckhorn Wine Co., a vintner owned by TSG Consumer Partners, is planning an initial public offering, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Duckhorn has tapped underwriters ahead of a public listing that could occur as soon as this year, said the people, who requested anonymity because the information is private. The implied valuation of the company couldn’t immediately be learned.

A TSG representative declined to comment and a Duckhorn representative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Duckhorn, founded in 1976, owns brands including Duckhorn Vineyards, Paraduxx, Migration, Decoy, Goldeneye and Canvasback and in 2018 acquired American Pinot Noir winery Kosta Browne. It’s named after founders Dan and Margaret Duckhorn who started the company with a single vineyard in Napa Valley. It now includes 600 acres of estate vineyards across California and Washington, four winemaking facilities and three visitor centers, TSG’s website shows. TSG acquired Duckhorn from another private equity firm, GI Partners, in 2016.

Vintage Wine Estates, another wine producer, this week agreed to go public through a merger with Bespoke Capital Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company.

