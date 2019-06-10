(Bloomberg) -- Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met Monday with President Prokopios Pavlopoulos to make an official request for a general election following his defeat in European Parliament’s ballot last month.

The prolonged pre-election period in Greece “bares dangers for the course of the Greek economy,” Tsipras said after the meeting in Athens with Greece’s Head of State, making the request for national elections to be held.

Pavlopoulos will now issue a decree to dissolve the current parliament ahead of the national vote scheduled for July 7.

Tsipras’s four-year term doesn’t officially end until October. However, Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s New Democracy party pummeled the ruling Syriza in the European Union poll, winning by 9 percentage points. That left Tsipras little choice but to call a snap ballot. He’s hoping an early election can limit the damage for Syriza. The leftist party has been hemorrhaging support for some time.

