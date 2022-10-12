(Bloomberg) -- US-China trade tensions and plunging demand for electronics are prompting analysts to slash their earnings estimates for the semiconductor industry at the fastest pace since 2008. Not, though, for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

That paradox means there’s ever more pressure on the company, the world’s largest contract chipmaker, to report reassuring earnings Thursday. Even as TSMC has lost $319 billion in market value since a peak in January, analysts have been raising their sales and profit estimates for the year. Should that optimism turn out to be misplaced, forecasts and the stock price are likely to tumble.

Tighter US controls over chip exports to China, announced last week, could result in TSMC losing clients or suspending some production in the country, analysts and investors say, adding to existing risks over high inventory levels and a potential global recession. Those factors may not be fully reflected in earnings estimates.

“We can’t rule out the possibility that TSMC could be forced to suspend some of their businesses with Chinese customers,” Morningstar Inc. analyst Phelix Lee said. “It’s an undervalued stock from a long-term perspective, but I’m cautious because the near-term headwinds are just too many.”

China accounts for about 12% of TSMC’s revenue, Lee said. By comparison, SK Hynix Inc. gets about 30% of its revenue from China while Samsung Electronics Co. has about 13% of its sales from the nation, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

TSMC has plunged 35% this year, including a record 8% drop Tuesday, and now has surpassed Tencent Holdings Ltd. as Asia’s biggest loser of market value this year.

The shares trades at about 10.6 times estimated earnings for the next year, the lowest level in more than a decade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The company is now cheaper than most of the members of the Philadelphia Stock Exchange Semiconductor Index, which tracks the biggest US-listed semiconductor companies.

Hsinchu-based TSMC’s third-quarter report on Thursday will include guidance for fourth-quarter margins, inventories and revenue. The potential effect of the China ban will be among the key questions from investors, according to Citigroup Inc.

“Most of TSMC’s advanced nodes are for US clients such as Apple, Qualcomm, AMD and Nvidia,” Citi analysts including Laura Chen wrote in a note. “However, with more business restrictions, its clients’ business in China could also be negatively impacted in the longer term.”

Analysts have cut the average target price for TSMC’s stock by more than 20% since February as investors reassess global demand for smartphones, personal computers and cars amid rising recession risks.

They’ve resisted lowering their earnings estimates, though, in part because the company has been gaining market share in advanced chips and it’s been charging higher prices. A growing global glut of chips may soon force analysts’ hands.

“With the latest US ban, the inventory adjustment may take longer than previously expected,” said Quincy Liu, chairman of Shin Kong Investment Trust Co. “The inventory correction may be prolonged and delay demand recovery.”

Tech Chart of the Day

The selloff in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. has pushed the Facebook parent further down the list of the largest companies. It sank 3.9% on Tuesday, closing at its lowest since 2018 and ending below Walmart Inc. in size for the first time since 2015. The social-media company ended with a market value of $345.5 billion, compared with $360 billion for the retailer. This comes just days after energy giant Exxon Mobil Corp. overtook Meta for the first time since early 2017. Meta has dropped 62% this year, and is now the 12th-largest company in the S&P 500 Index; at the start of the year, when its market value exceeded $900 billion and Walmart was more than $400 billion, it was the sixth largest.

Top Tech Stories

Intel Corp. is planning a major reduction in employees, likely numbering in the thousands, to cut costs and cope with a sputtering personal-computer market, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

As global investors attempt to gauge the depth of the selloff in semiconductor stocks, one Korean fund manager says it’s still too early to buy the world’s largest memory-chip maker, Samsung Electronics Co.

Chip-design firm Socionext Inc. jumped 15% in its Tokyo debut after completing Japan’s largest initial public offering this year, defying recent investor pessimism about global semiconductor shares.

ByteDance Ltd. is offering to buy back shares from its employees, ramping up efforts to boost staff morale after plans for an initial public offering stalled.

Meta Platforms has made it clear that it wants to infiltrate the business world with virtual reality technology. Our reporter tested the premise Tuesday morning, joining the company’s Connect developer conference via an Oculus Quest 2 virtual reality headset.

Short sellers are setting their sights on some of the biggest US stocks on concern recession risks across the globe will curb their earnings. Apple Inc. and Tesla Inc. are the most shorted stocks among S&P 500 Index members, while Visa Inc. and Twitter Inc. saw the biggest increase in short interest over the past month.

Workers at an Amazon.com Inc. warehouse in Southern California have filed paperwork to hold an election on whether to join the Amazon Labor Union, the latest organizing drive at one of the retail giant’s facilities.

For Twitter, there are no good outcomes to the Elon Musk affair, Kurt Wagner writes in Bloomberg Businessweek.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.