TSMC Is Likely to Miss Its Own Capital Spending Projection

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. looks increasingly likely to miss its own forecast of reaching at least $40 billion in capital spending.

This year, it invested $25.5 billion over three quarters, or an average of about $8 billion a quarter. It would have to hit more than $14 billion to reach the low end of its projected range.

TSMC, the world’s most valuable chipmaker, said earlier that it planned to spend near the lower end of a $40 billion to $44 billion range on capital equipment, but the industry has since hit a market downturn with slowing demand for personal computers, smartphones and other gear.

TSMC reported net income rose to NT$280.9 billion ($8.8 billion) for the quarter through September, compared with analysts’ estimates of NT$264.7 billion on average.

