Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. booked better-than-expected profit for the June quarter, underscoring how its technological lead is helping the chipmaker weather the Covid-19 pandemic as well as U.S. curbs on No. 2 customer Huawei Technologies Co.

Apple Inc.’s main iPhone chipmaker reported net income of NT$120.8 billion ($4.1 billion) on Thursday, beating the NT$110.6 billion analysts expected on average. Its revenue of roughly NT$311 billion, which emerged on Friday when it reported its most recent sales, was already known to have surpassed consensus.

TSMC, a critically important link in the global supply chain, had previously lowered its 2020 revenue outlook to reflect potentially the biggest economic crisis since the Great Depression. But it said at the time it still expects robust demand for semiconductors in datacenters hosting a surge in online activity during the pandemic. The company has maintained its goal of $15 billion to $16 billion of capital spending in 2020, up from the previous year’s $14.9 billion.

Sales of Asian contract chipmakers TSMC, SMIC and others may beat consensus in 2H despite the longer-than-expected Covid-19 pandemic, due to rising semiconductor demand for cloud processing and video conferencing amid social-distancing requirements.

- Charles Shum, analyst

In the longer term, Taiwan’s most valuable company will still have to contend with uncertainty as the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, particularly as signs emerge of a second wave. TSMC, however, is considered somewhat more resistant to a downturn thanks to its commanding position in the production of high-end chips needed for everything from datacenters and gaming to video streaming.

It’s also the primary producer of cutting-edge chips for Huawei, though the Trump administration’s ban on the use of American chipmaking gear for the Chinese company threatens a business relationship that accounts for about 14% of TSMC revenue. Chairman Mark Liu told shareholders in June that the Taiwanese chipmaker is confident that other customers can replace any business lost because of tightening U.S. curbs on China’s largest tech company.

“The June and 2Q20 sales number also supports our view that near-term momentum will remain healthy, which likely will persist into 3Q20 as well,” Sanford C. Bernstein analysts wrote in a note dated July 10. “Despite the ban on Huawei, we believe the long-term growth drivers such as 5G & share gain in high-performance compute (HPC) applications remain unchanged.”

