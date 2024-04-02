(Bloomberg) -- A tsunami warning was issued for southwestern Japan’s Okinawa prefecture after the region was rocked by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake at around 8:58 a.m on Wednesday.

Local residents were urged to evacuate from an expected tsunami of as high as 3 meters, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. Shaking was also felt in Taipei, the capital of Taiwan.

