Nov 21, 2022
Tsunami Warning Issued for Solomon Islands After Magnitude 7.0 Quake
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Tsunami warning issued after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands was withdrawn Tuesday.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center earlier said that tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3 ft) were possible for some coasts of the Solomon Islands and less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.
The tremor was at a depth of 15 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey.
