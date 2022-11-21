(Bloomberg) -- Tsunami warning issued after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands was withdrawn Tuesday.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center earlier said that tsunami waves of up to 1 meter (3 ft) were possible for some coasts of the Solomon Islands and less than 0.3 meters for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The tremor was at a depth of 15 kilometers, according to the United States Geological Survey.

