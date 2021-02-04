TSX back into record territory, Shopify leads from last peak

The S&P/TSX Composite Index broke into fresh record territory in Thursday trading, eclipsing its previous intraday record high of 18,058.61 shortly after 1 p.m. ET. However, the index narrowly missed a new record close.

Toronto’s benchmark index rose 0.7 per cent, closing at 18,041.97 for its fourth straight day of gains amid a flurry of corporate earnings, speculation over the potential size and scope of further U.S. stimulus, and optimism over the global economic recovery as vaccinations ramp up.

Thursday’s final figure left the index just shy of its record close of 18,042.07, set on Jan. 8.

The financial, information technology and energy sectors led the way on Thursday trade, with materials and health care the only laggards. Silver came back to earth after a rapid rise fueled by speculation in both stocks and bullion, dragging on the materials group.

The benchmark index has otherwise proven to be a tale of two markets. A total of 120 stocks were up since the last peak with 100 falling into negative territory. Canada’s latest tech darling has led the way back into record territory, as Shopify Inc. added 115 points to the index all on its own. Enbridge Inc., Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and BlackBerry Ltd. round out the top five contributors to the rebound on a points basis.

The rally in shares of BlackBerry was in no small part due to the retail investor revolt, as the software company became one of the targets of the popular Reddit subgroup r/WallStreetBets.

On the flip side, the weakness in gold prices to start the year has weighed on the precious metals component of the TSX. Barrick Gold Corp., Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. and Franco Nevada Corp. have been three of the largest drags on the index since its previous peak, as optimism around gradual economic re-openings and a potential boost to growth have taken the steam out of certain safe-haven assets.