Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, led by a rebound in bank stocks.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 28.22 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 16,292.09 .

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 63.37 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 26,242.50. The S&P 500 opened 9.28 points higher, or 0.32 per cent, at 2,876.52. The Nasdaq Composite began up 37.71 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 7,886.40.