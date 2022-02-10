TSX breaks above previous record close in Thursday trading

The TSX could be the best performing market in the world in 2022: Strategist

The S&P/TSX Composite Index hit rarified air in midday trading Thursday, breaking above its all-time closing high that was set in November.

Toronto’s benchmark briefly eclipsed the 21,768.53 mark set on Nov. 12, 2021, though it did not breach the intraday high of 21,796.16 set later that month.

Ultimately, the index closed lower by 72.46 points to 21,531.72 on Thursday.

Stocks were mixed, with energy and financials – the two biggest heavyweight TSX subgroups – ending higher while the information technology, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples subgroups fell.

Thursday’s trade was a microcosm of the broader trends that have helped the TSX outperform so far this year as the outsized weighting towards energy and financials helps guard against inflationary pressures hampering gains in the U.S.

Since the TSX hit record territory, those energy and financial subgroups have led the way higher, up 11.1 and 7.9 per cent respectively. That has helped offset weakness in the tech sector, where the swoon in Shopify Inc. and Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has led to a decline of almost 34 per cent.

Oil often performs well in inflationary environments while high-flying growth names typical to the tech sector – which is far smaller in Canada than in the U.S. – typically underperform.

By comparison to the TSX, U.S. indices have largely languished since their recent peaks, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average down 6.1 per cent and 4.2 per cent from their January highs, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index flirting with correction territory, down almost exactly 10 per cent from the Nov. 19 peak.