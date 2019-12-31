{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    TSX closes higher on final day of a difficult year for stocks

    Kristine Owram, Bloomberg News

    Inside the markets with Catherine Murray: Dissecting the carnage

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index closed higher along with U.S. markets on the final day of trading of what has been a difficult year for stocks.

    The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 100.86 points at 14,322.86, making for a 12 per cent decline for the year.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 265.06 points at 23,327.46. The S&P 500 index ended up 21.11 points higher at 2,506.85, while the Nasdaq composite was up 50.76 points at 6,635.28.

    The Canadian dollar averaged 73.30 cents US, down 0.02 of a US cent from Friday.

    The February crude contract closed up eight cents at US$45.41 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 36 cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.

    The February gold contract was down $1.70 at US$1,281.30 an ounce and the March copper contract was down five cents at US$2.63 a pound.

     

