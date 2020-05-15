4:10 p.m. ET: North American equity markets push into positive territory

North American markets rode a late-session push to close out Friday's trading session in positive territory after starting the day mixed. The S&P/TSX Composite Index rose 0.89 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite Index was up 0.79 per cent, the S&P 500 notched a 0.39 per cent gain and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.25 per cent.

In Toronto, seven of the 11 TSX subgroups finished in positive territory, led higher by health care, materials and energy stocks. The health care group's gains were driven by a trio of cannabis stocks, with Aurora Cannabis Inc.'s 66.85 per cent gain, a 23 per cent jump in HEXO Corp.'s shares and Canopy Growth Corp.'s 14.7 per cent move higher leading the group.

Crude oil extended its gains to its loftiest levels in six weeks. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate gaining 7.25 per cent to trade at US$29.50 per barrel amid optimism from a combination of OPEC+ supply cuts and the gradual reopening of world economies that could bring markets back to some balance. Canada's Western Canadian Select rose nearly eight per cent to US$25.70 per barrel.

--

1:35 p.m. ET - North American equity markets mixed into midday

North American equity markets remained mixed into the midday trade Friday, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index up 0.65 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite Index gaining 0.2 per cent, and the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each shedding about 0.25 per cent.

In Toronto, six of the 11 subgroups were in positive territory, with health care, materials and energy posting the largest percentage gains.

A pair of pot stocks leading the way in Toronto, as 139 of the TSX's 230 constituents posted gains. Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. rose 52 per cent after the company topped analyst expectations on third quarter revenue. The company also garnered a pair of analyst upgrades, citing progress made on cost-cutting measures. Shares of HEXO Corp. were the second-best performers on the TSX.

Oil prices continued to march higher, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate up 6.1 per cent to trade at US$29.25 per barrel. Alberta's Western Canadian Select was up 4.24 per cent to US$24.36 per barrel.

--

9:55 a.m. ET - North American equity markets mixed in early trading

North American equity markets were a mixed bag into the early Friday trade, with the S&P/TSX Composite Index modestly positive, the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average down about 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite Index shedding one per cent of its value.

Oil prices continued to track higher, with U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate trading near a six-week high, up a further four per cent to US$28.70 per barrel. Crude's been bolstered by a combination of supply cuts from the OPEC+ group and cautious optimism on the demand front as economies begin to reopen.

The Canadian dollar was down about one-tenth of a cent against its U.S. counterpart ​