TSX closes lower as gold price fall off highs and hopes of U.S. rate cut take hit

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index ended a holiday week on a down note after gold prices fell from a six-year high and a strong U.S. jobs report undercut hopes of an interest rate cut this month.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 46.86 points at 16,541.99, partially rebounding after hitting an intraday low of 16,469.92.

U.S. markets resuming from the July 4 holiday fell from record highs as 224,000 jobs were added in June, beating expectations and suggesting that the economy is stronger than some have speculated.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 43.88 at 26,922.12. The S&P 500 index was down 5.41 points at 2,990.41, while the Nasdaq composite was down 8.44 points at 8,161.79.

The stronger employment picture could convince the Federal Reserve that extra stimulus is not required from lower interest rates.

“Given the topsy-turvy bizarro world we live in today, good news is bad news I guess because then the rate cut isn't priced in nearly as strongly,” said Les Stelmach, portfolio manager at Franklin Bissett Investment Management.

Before the global financial crisis, the economy and interest rates moved in tandem so a good day for the economy was also good for the stock market, he said.

Now, the stock market rises on bad news and falls on good signals because of the impact on central banks. North American markets increased in June on investor belief that a weakening global economy would get central banks to cut rates.

Stelmach said the jobs report probably just delayed rate cuts.

“Had you had a really poor jobs report, the next meeting of the Federal Reserve might have had, if not an outright cut, then much more accommodative language and this has maybe set them back a month.”

Eight of the 11 major sectors of the TSX were lower on Friday, led by a 1.12 per cent decrease by materials with First Quantum Minerals Ltd. dropping 2.65 per cent, followed by Teck Resources Ltd. and Barrick Gold Corp.

The August gold contract was down US$20.80 at US$1,400.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was down 2.2 cents at US$2.66 a pound.

Gold prices fell after gaining about nine per cent in the second quarter as a defensive asset.

“It had been doing very well up till now as people were worried about the direction of the stock market and the economy,” said Stelmach.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 76.34 cents US compared with an average of 76.58 cents US on Thursday. The decrease came as the U.S. dollar appreciated on heightened expectations about interest rates and followed a flat Canadian jobs report in June, although the 248,000 new positions since January was the strongest start to a year since 2002.

Health care stocks fell 0.81 per cent with Aphria Inc. down 3.5 per cent.

Industrials and energy were also lower with Suncor Energy Inc. being the worst performer despite crude oil prices rising.

The August crude contract was up 17 cents at US$57.51 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was up 12.8 cents at US$2.42 per mmBTU.

Telecommunications was the day's best performer, followed by financials and utilities.

Although the TSX lost group on Friday, it climbed by nearly one percentage point for the week and by more than three per cent since the end of May.

Stelmach said he wouldn't be surprised by some more weakness to come.

“It's been so strong for so long part of me thinks it would not be entirely surprising if the air starts getting let out of the balloon.”