TSX closes up on industrials strength; loonie up

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended higher as gains in industrials outweighed declines from auto parts companies, while U.S. markets gained on strength in the technology sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 30.63 points at 16,420.76.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average closed up 172.16 points 25,414.10. The S&P 500 index was up 25.67 points at 2,846.07 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 91.47 points at 7,932.24, a record close.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.41 cents US, up 0.40 of a US cent.

The September crude contract closed up 78 cents at US$69.30 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up four cents at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract ended up $6.30 at US$1,31.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$2.82 a pound.