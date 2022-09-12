TSX composite up more than 200 points

Earnings are still too high, we remain cautious about the stock market: Hedge fund manager

Gains in the energy sector helped lead a broad-based rally as Canada's main stock index gained more than 200 points in late-morning trading and U.S. stock markets also climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 206.04 points at 19,979.38.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 290.92 points at 32,442.63. The S&P 500 index was up 41.65 points at 4,109.01, while the Nasdaq composite was up 119.04 points at 12,231.35.

The Canadian dollar traded for 77.04 cents US compared with 76.72 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up US$1.19 at US$87.98 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 32 cents at US$8.31 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$11.20 at US$1,739.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up a penny at US$3.58 a pound.