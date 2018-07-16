TORONTO - Canada's main stock index closed in the red as a drop in crude prices pushed energy stocks lower, while U.S. stocks were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 66.39 points at 16,494.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average ended up 44.95 points at 25,064.36. The S&P 500 index closed down 2.88 points at 2,798.43 and the Nasdaq composite index was down 20.26 points at 7,805.72.

The Canadian dollar averaged 76.12 cents US, up 0.20 of a US cent.

The August crude contract closed down $2.95 at US$68.06 per barrel and the August natural gas contract ended up one cent at US$2.76 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract ended down $1.50 at US$1,239.70 an ounce and the September copper contract was down two cents at US$2.76 a pound.