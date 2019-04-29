TSX dips late as some U.S. markets reach new highs

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index dipped in the final minutes of trading while a couple of U.S. stock markets set record intraday highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 13.09 points to 16,600.37.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.06 points at 26,554.39. The S&P 500 index was up 3.15 points at 2,943.03, while the Nasdaq composite was up 15.45 points at 8,161.85.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.32 cents US compared with an average of 74.29 cents US on Friday.

The June crude contract was up 20 cents at US$63.50 per barrel and the June natural gas contract was up 1.3 cents at US$2.59 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$7.30 at US$1,281.50 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 0.3 of a cent at US$2.90 a pound.