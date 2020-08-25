TORONTO - Mixed economic news in the U.S. and reports of high provisions for credit losses from two Canadian banks helped drive Canada's main stock index to a loss at the close.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.16 points at 16,617.48.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 60.02 points at 28,248.44. The S&P 500 index was up 12.34 points at 3,443.62, while the Nasdaq composite was up 86.75 points at 11,466.47.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.79 cents US compared with 75.72 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was up 73 cents at US$43.35 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down two cents at US$2.60 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$16.10 at US$1,923.10 an ounce and the September copper contract was up less than a penny at US$2.93 a pound.