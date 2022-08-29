TSX down in late-morning trading, U.S. stock markets also lower

Next month will be very volatile, cautiously lean into energy stocks: Jimmy Lee

Canada's main stock index was down in late-morning trading as losses led by the base metal and financial sectors were offset in part by strength in the energy stocks as the price of oil climbed higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.69 points at 19,837.60.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 190.58 points at 32,092.82. The S&P 500 index was down 29.34 points at 4,028.32, while the Nasdaq composite was down 137.02 points at 12,004.69.

The Canadian dollar traded for 76.81 cents US compared with 76.99 cents US on Friday.

The October crude contract was up US$2.49 at US$95.55 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was up 16 cents at US$9.43 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$2.50 at US$1,752.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was down nine cents at US$3.61 a pound.