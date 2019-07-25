TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down moderately in a decline led by the energy and mining sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 69.28 points at 16,542.56.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 91.71 points at 27,278.26. The S&P 500 index was down 9.9 points at 3009.66, while the Nasdaq composite was down 56.83 points at 8,264.67.

The Canadian dollar traded at 76.12 cents US, flat compared with Wednesday's average.

The September crude contract was up 71 cents at US$56.59 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 1.8 cents at US$2.22 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down $5 at US$1,418.60 an ounce and the September copper contract was flat at US$2.72 a pound.