TSX edges down after record close, U.S. stock markets up

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged back below 18,000 in midday trading as mining stocks flagged, leaving the TSX composite index below yesterday's record close despite an uptick in U.S. stock markets.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.82 points at 17,996.75.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 11.97 points at 31,053.10, the S&P 500 index was up 16.05 points at 3,819.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 99.75 points at 13,167.23.

The Canadian dollar traded for 78.80 cents US compared with 78.70 cents US on Thursday.

The February crude oil contract was up 85 cents US to US$51.68 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down three cents US at nearly US$2.70 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down US$49.60 at US$1,864 an ounce and the March copper contract was down a less than a penny at about $3.69 a pound.