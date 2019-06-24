Canada’s main stock index opened slightly higher, with gold companies leading the way on the back of soaring prices for the commodity.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up, 0.96 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 16,526.39.

U.S. stocks were mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began higher, up 61.92 points to 26,781.05. The S&P 500 opened somewhat flat, up 0.39 points or 0.01 per cent to 2,950.85. The Nasdaq Composite also began up, rising 7.43 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,039.13.