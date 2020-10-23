Are you looking for a stock?

    2h ago

    TSX edges higher in late-morning trading, U.S. stocks mixed

    The Canadian Press

    BNN Bloomberg's afternoon market update: October 23, 2020

    TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher in late-morning trading, helped by gains in the financial sector, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

    The S&P/TSX composite index was up 3.46 points at 16,282.82.

    In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 4.21 points at 28,359.45. The S&P 500 index was up 5.06 points at 3,458.55, while the Nasdaq composite was down 15.20 points at 11,490.81.

    The Canadian dollar traded for 76.08 cents US compared with 76.09 cents US on Thursday.

    The December crude oil contract was down 18 cents at US$40.46 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down six cents at US$3.21 per mmBTU.

    The December gold contract was down US$3.10 at US$1,901.50 an ounce and the December copper contract was down two cents at US$3.14 a pound.

     

