TSX edges higher on final day of a difficult year for stocks

TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index edged higher on the final day of trading of what has been a difficult year for stocks.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 7.53 points at 14,229.53.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 114.15 points at 23,176.55. The S&P 500 index was up 2.89 points at 2,488.63, while the Nasdaq composite was down 0.87 of a point at 6,583.65.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.29 cents US compared with an average of 73.32 cents US on Friday.

The February crude contract was down 33 cents at US$45.00 per barrel and the February natural gas contract was down 23.1 cents at US$3.07 per mmBTU.

The February gold contract was down 40 cents at US$1,282.60 an ounce and the March copper contract was down 4.35 cents at US$2.64 a pound.

