Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday, with materials leading the way down.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.21 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 16,368.52.

Meanwhile, U.S. stocks opened higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 154.61 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 25,834.51. The S&P 500 opened 19.60 points higher, or 0.69 per cent, at 2,859.83. The Nasdaq Composite began up 72.76 points, or 0.93 per cent, to 7,774.91.