TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index ended a two-day skid as a flash of optimism on trade lifted oil prices, but not enough to prevent the worst week for crude this year.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 65.43 points to 16,230.04.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 95.22 points at 25,585.69. The S&P 500 index was up 3.82 points at 2,826.06, while the Nasdaq composite was up 8.73 points at 7,637.01.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.37 cents US compared with an average of 74.19 cents US on Thursday.

The July crude contract was up 72 cents at US$58.63 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.61 per mmBTU.

The June gold contract was down US$1.80 at US$1,283.60 an ounce and the July copper contract was up 1.9 cents at US$2.70 a pound.