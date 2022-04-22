TSX off lows of the day but still down almost 2%

Noah Zivitz Managing Editor, BNN Bloomberg Follow|Archive

The S&P/TSX Composite Index was pushed into the red on a year-to-date basis Friday as a rout swept across markets.

Canada's benchmark stock index fell 2.14 per cent Friday, while each of the major U.S. indices fell more than two-and-a-half per cent.

It was the biggest single-day loss for Canadian stocks since November, and there was virtually no where to hide.

Just 22 of the stocks on the index closed the day higher, while 217 fell. Every subgroup closed in the red as investors brace for central banks to ramp up the speed and magnitude of rate hikes in an attempt to rein in inflation. Financial heavyweights Royal Bank of Canada, Brookfield Asset Management, and Toronto-Dominion Bank were the three most influential stocks in Friday's session, accounting for almost one-quarter of the points that were shed.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Thursday his central bank is "prepared to be as forceful as needed" with rate hikes. Also Thursday, U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a half-point hike is "on the table" for next month's policy meeting.

"It seems as if investors have just sort of woken up to this reality over the last day or two; and as a result, you know, we've had some sloppy markets," said Phil Orlando, chief equity market strategist at Federated Hermes, in an interview.

As of the close of trading Friday, the TSX was down 0.17 per cent in 2022. Formerly high-flying tech stocks have been walloped as investors recalibrate growth expectations; the TSX's info tech subgroup has plummeted 46.9 year-to-date.