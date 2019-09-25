TSX falls again while U.S. markets rebound on possible trade deal with China

​TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index fell for a third-straight day Wednesday while U.S. markets rebounded as impeachment concerns took a back seat to possible progress on the trade war between the U.S. and China.

The S&P/TSX composite index was hurt by lower crude and gold prices and closed down 14.04 points at 16,784.29 after hitting an intraday low of 16,725.79.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 162.94 points at 26,970.71. The S&P 500 index was up 18.27 points at 2,984.87, while the Nasdaq composite was up 83.76 points at 8,077.38.

The turnaround came after U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters that a trade deal with China could come sooner "than you think" as the two sides return to negotiations next month.

China took conciliatory action by saying it was prepared to ramp up pork purchases.

The trade comments came a day after North American stock markets fell on the U.S. House speaker saying a formal impeachment inquiry would begin over Trump seeking the Ukraine president's help in his re-election bid by asking him to investigate Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son.

Political issues such as trade and impeachment have created volatility, said Candice Bangsund, portfolio manager for Fiera Capital.

"Yesterday was where we saw the largest impact, the biggest declines since July in the S&P 500, but it's definitely taking a back seat to some signs of progress on the trade front."

The Toronto stock market was weighed down as losses in the influential materials and energy sectors offset gains in the heavyweight financials sector.

Materials dropped 2.2 per cent with shares of Eldorado Gold and Kinross Gold Corp. losing 8.1 and 5.1 per cent respectively.

The December gold contract was down US$27.90 at US$1,512.30 an ounce and the December copper contract was up 0.55 of a cent at US$2.61 a pound.

Gold fell while the U.S. dollar gained ground as investors moved from one safe haven to another.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.36 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Tuesday.

"Equity markets are focusing predominately on the encouraging news on the trade front whereas the currency market is really honing in on that political uncertainty in Washington," Bangsund said in an interview.

Energy lost 0.44 per cent with Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares falling on lower oil prices.

The November crude contract was down 80 cents at US$56.49 per barrel and the November natural gas contract was down 0.7 of a cent at US$2.52 per mmBTU.

Crude fell after the impact of Saudi Arabia making progress on restoring oil production quicker than was expected was partially offset by the impact of higher U.S. crude inventories and encouraging remarks about trade.

The technology sector gained 1.8 per cent as Shopify Inc. shares rose 6.9 per cent, offsetting a 4.2 per cent dip of Blackberry Ltd., following Tuesday's 22.7 per cent drop on second-quarter revenue falling short of analyst estimates.

Financials rose as bond yields fell, helping bank margins.