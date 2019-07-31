TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was down moderately in late morning trading, with most sectors heading lower.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 30.96 points at 16,437.75 in late morning trading. The energy sector was up but other sectors fell slightly.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 2.26 points at 27,200.28. The S&P 500 index was down 0.11 points at 3,013.07, while the Nasdaq composite was up 13.62 points at 8,287.23.

The Canadian dollar traded at 75.96 shortly after 2 p.m. ET, down 0.12 per cent intraday.

The September crude contract was up 19 cents at US$58.24 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up 10.4 cents to US$2.24 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up $8.40 at US$1,428.80 an ounce and the September copper contract was down a cent at US$2.67 a pound.

