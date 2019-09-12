Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, with gold-mining companies among the top performers.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 19.55 points, or 0.12 per cent, at 16,630.69, nearing its intraday record of 16,672.71.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 62.65 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 27,199.69. The S&P 500 opened 11.13 points higher, or 0.37 per cent, at 3,012.06. The Nasdaq Composite began up 47.74 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 8,217.41.