TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index reached a record high close even as North American stock markets were relatively flat amid a lack of news on trade talks between the world's largest economies.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 26.55 points at 16,909.38, beating the high set in late September.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was unchanged at 27,691.49. The S&P 500 index was up 4.83 points at 3,091.84, while the Nasdaq composite was up 21.81 points at 8,486.09.

The Canadian dollar traded for 75.60 cents US compared with an average of 75.63 cents US on Friday. The Bank of Canada was closed Monday for Remembrance Day.

The December crude contract was down six cents at US$56.80 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down 1.6 cents at US$2.62 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was down US$3.40 at US$1,453.70 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.85 cents at US$2.65 a pound.