TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index set record highs Tuesday while U.S. markets were relatively flat ahead of an interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 83.44 points to 16,834.75. That's a record closing level after earlier reaching a record intraday peak of 16,855.45.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 33.98 points at 27,110.80. The S&P 500 index was up 7.73 points at 3,005.69, while the Nasdaq composite was up 32.47 points at 8,186.02.

The Canadian dollar traded for an average of 75.43 cents US compared with an average of 75.48 cents US on Monday.

The October crude contract was down US$3.56 at US$59.34 per barrel and the October natural gas contract was down 1.3 cents at US$2.67 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$1.90 at US$1,513.40 an ounce and the December copper contract was down 1.35 cents at US$2.63 a pound.

