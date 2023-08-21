Canada's main stock index posted a small loss Monday amid broad-based weakness, while U.S. markets were mixed as the tech-focused Nasdaq gained almost 1.6 per cent.

The S&P/TSX Composite Index closed down 33.52 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 19,784.87.

In New York, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 36.97 points at 34,463.69. The S&P 500 Index was up 30.06 points at 4,399.77, while the Nasdaq Composite was up 206.81 points at 13,497.59.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.84 cents U.S. compared with 73.79 cents U.S. on Friday.

The October crude contract was down 54 cents at US$80.12 per barrel and the September natural gas contract was up eight cents at US$2.63 per mm/BTU.

The December gold contract was up US$6.50 at US$1,923 an ounce and the September copper contract was up a penny at US$3.72 a pound.