TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index resumed where it left off Friday by falling on continued concern about global economic growth.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 23.47 points at 16,065.86.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 14.51 points at 25,516.83. The S&P 500 index was down 2.35 points at 2,798.36, while the Nasdaq composite was down 5.13 points at 7,637.54.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 74.52 cents US compared with an average of 74.57 cents US on Friday.

The May crude contract was down 22 cents at US$58.82 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up 0.7 of a cent at US$2.77 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up US$10.30 at US$1,322.60 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.4 cents at US$2.86 a pound.