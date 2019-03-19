What you need to know before the opening bell: March 19, 2019

TORONTO — Canada's main stock index lost some ground on concerns about trade negotiations between the United States and China.

The S&P/TSX composite index closed down 63.27 points to 16,188.10, a day after rising to a near seven-month high.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 26.72 points at 25,887.38. The S&P 500 index was down 0.37 points at 2,832.57, while the Nasdaq composite was ahead 9.47 points at 7,723.95.

The Canadian dollar traded at an average of 75.23 cents US, compared with an average of 74.93 cents US on Monday.

The May crude contract was down nine cents at US$59.29 per barrel and the April natural gas contract was up 2.4 cents at $2.87 per mmBTU.

The April gold contract was up $5 at US$1,306.50 an ounce and the May copper contract was up 1.4 cents at $2.92 a pound.