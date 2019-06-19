TORONTO -- Canada's main stock index was trading near the break-even point ahead of an afternoon interest-rate announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.58 points at 16,515.93, after having one of its biggest one-day gains of 2019 on Tuesday.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 31.67 points at 26,497.21. The S&P 500 index was down 1.21 points at 2,916.54, while the Nasdaq composite was down 11.22 points at 7,942.66.

The Canadian dollar traded at 74.87 cents US, up from an average of 74.66 cents US on Tuesday.

The August crude contract was up 13 cents at US$54.24 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up one cent at US$2.33 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was down $2.60 at US$1,344.00 an ounce and the July copper contract was down a cent at US$2.69 a pound.