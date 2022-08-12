Canada's benchmark stock index was in the green during midday trading on Friday, as all subgroups, except for energy, gained ground.



At 12:51 p.m. ET, the S&P/TSX Composite Index climbed 119.70 points, or 0.60 per cent, to 20,111.58. Friday's gain comes after the TSX rose 0.53 per cent to 19,991.88 Thursday.



The TSX materials, financials and industrials subgroups contributed the most gains to the index.



Bank of Montreal, Suncor Energy Inc. and Nutrien Ltd. were among the stocks that added the most points.



Shares of Park Lawn Corp. dropped 5.58 per cent following the company’s latest earnings report. The cemetery operator revealed a slowdown in business as death tolls declined from the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.



South of the border, markets were also inching higher. The S&P 500 rose 1.03 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.80 per cent and the Nasdaq climbed 1.38 per cent.



The Canadian dollar dipped 0.08 per cent to 78.27 cents U.S.



Benchmark West Texas Intermediate crude was flat at 2.23 per cent to US$92.10 per barrel.



Eric Nuttall, a partner and senior portfolio manager at Ninepoint Partners, said in a TV interview on Friday that investors should capitalize on “a multi-year bull market for oil.”

He argues the opportunities will come from supply challenges in the sector caused by the end of U.S. shale hyper-growth, alongside the inability of the super majors to grow due to insufficient investment.