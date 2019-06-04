Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday, with stocks rebounding from a recent downtrend.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.51 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 16,068.40.

U.S. stocks opened higher as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 261.21 points, or 1.05 per cent, to 25,080.99. The S&P 500 opened 28.53 points higher, or 1.04 per cent, at 2,772.98. The Nasdaq Composite began up 66.70 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 7,399.72.