Canada’s main stock index opened higher Monday, as optimism over global trade tensions gave equities a boost.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.77 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 16,219.56.

U.S. stocks opened sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 334.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 26,220.87. The S&P 500 opened 34.09 points higher, or 1.18 per cent, at 2,922.77. The Nasdaq Composite began up 109.56 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 8,005.56.