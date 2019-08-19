34m ago
TSX opens higher as trade worries ease
BNN Bloomberg
BNN Bloomberg's mid-morning market update: Aug. 19, 2019
Canada’s main stock index opened higher Monday, as optimism over global trade tensions gave equities a boost.
At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 69.77 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 16,219.56.
U.S. stocks opened sharply higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began up 334.86 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 26,220.87. The S&P 500 opened 34.09 points higher, or 1.18 per cent, at 2,922.77. The Nasdaq Composite began up 109.56 points, or 1.39 per cent, to 8,005.56.