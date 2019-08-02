Canada’s main stock index opened slightly higher on Friday, as energy companies gained momentum from recent earnings reports.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 9.84 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 16,386.88.

U.S. stocks opened lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 77.40 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 26,506.02. The S&P 500 opened 12.41 points lower, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,941.15. The Nasdaq Composite began down 60.13 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 8,050.99.