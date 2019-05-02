Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, as investors reacted to quarterly earnings reports from several major companies.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 34.70 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 16,468.05.

U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 31.49 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 26,398.65. The S&P 500 opened 0.01 points lower, or unchanged on a percentage basis, at 2,923.74 . The Nasdaq Composite began up 7.49 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 8,057.13.