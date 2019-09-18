Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Wednesday, with energy companies among the decliners.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 7.91 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 16,826.84.

U.S. stocks opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 80.39 points, or 0.30 per cent, to 27,030.41. The S&P 500 opened 8.38 points lower, or down 0.28 per cent, at 2,997.32. The Nasdaq Composite began down 20.88 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 8,165.14.