Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, with gold-mining stocks the weakest performers.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.36 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 16,603.10.

U.S. stocks opened mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began essentially flat, edging 0.14 points lower, to 26,543.19. The S&P 500 opened 2.82 points higher, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,942.70. The Nasdaq Composite began up 12.79 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,159.19.