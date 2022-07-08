Canadian stock bounced off morning losses Friday to sit modestly higher.

At 11:07 am the S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 24 points to 19,087.24. The moves follow a 333.51-point climb Thursday.

Hudbay Minerals Inc., Copper Mountain Mining Corp., and First Quantum Minerals Ltd. were among the largest declining stocks on a per cent basis.

Shares of Aritzia climbed 3.62 per cent to $37.50 after it released strong first-quarter earnings Thursday, with in-store revenue doubling from the previous year.

Earlier Friday, Statistics Canada released employment data showing our economy lost 43,200 jobs in June.

Markets in New York were also up slightly on Friday morning. The S&P 500 rose 0.29 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.34 per cent and the Nasdaq gained 0.43 per cent.

Canadian and U.S. central banks may continue to raise rates to quell inflationary pressures.

“Markets and investors have been whipsawed between the narrative of worrying about inflation and worrying about [a] recession, and this jobs report in the U.S. certainly suggests that there's no reason for the Fed to be concerned about a recession right now,” Lauren Goodwin, a portfolio strategist at New York Life Investments, said on BNN Bloomberg Friday.

Goodwin said the Bank of Canada may not have much choice but to raise rates either, due partly to strong housing prices and wage growth.

“Hawkish signals all around,” Goodwin said.

Despite hawkish central banks, longer-term investors can still benefit, according to Goodwin.

“The number one thing to keep in mind for investors, especially those thinking in the medium and long term, is to stay invested,” said Goodwin.

Recession-proof strategies from the last cycle aren't likely to work this time, as inflation eats away at asset classes like cash, treasuries and high-grade bonds, said Goodwin.

“Instead, we're looking at the asset classes that can build some resilience against recession risk but also take the inflation side of the picture into mind. So asset classes that have cash flows linked to inflation like infrastructure, equity and bonds, for example, real estate. As well as those that can help buffer against this hawkish message were seeing from central banks, floating-rate bonds are an example.

The benchmark WTI crude price was up 0.65 per cent Friday, hitting US$103.4 a barrel.

The Canadian dollar was at 0.77 U.S. cents, down 0.18 per cent.