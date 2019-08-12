Canada’s main stock index opened lower, as geopolitical tensions continued to weigh on markets.

At 9:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.89 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 16,289.45.

U.S. stocks opened lower as well. The Dow Jones Industrial Average began down 206.17 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 26,081.27. The S&P 500 opened 18.67 points lower, or 0.64 per cent, at 2,899.98. The Nasdaq Composite began down 65.20 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 7,893.94.